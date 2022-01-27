RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all races that Cherokee County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

  • Janice Crosby Stone*
    Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Laverne Lusk*
    Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

  • Kristopher Morgan*
    Occupation: Registered professional land surveyor

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Republican Primary

  • Michael Goff
    Occupation: Deputy
  • Amber Lusk Hood
    Occupation: Court Clerk
  • Don McCormack
    Occupation: Maintenance supervisor

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Republican Primary

  • Al Chavira
    Occupation: Self-employed

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Republican Primary

  • Joey Ray
    Occupation: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office