RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all races that Cherokee County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Chris Davis*
Occupation: County Judge
- Dean Dublin
Occupation: Business owner
County Court At Law
Republican Primary
- Janice Crosby Stone*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Alison Parrott Dotson*
Occupation: Judge
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Laverne Lusk*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Erin Thrash Curtis*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Surveyor
Republican Primary
- Kristopher Morgan*
Occupation: Registered professional land surveyor
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Steve Norton*
Occupation: County Commissioner
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Billy M. McCutcheon*
Occupation: County Commissioner
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Republican Primary
- Brenda Dominy*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Michael Goff
Occupation: Deputy
- Amber Lusk Hood
Occupation: Court Clerk
- Don McCormack
Occupation: Maintenance supervisor
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Republican Primary
- Al Chavira
Occupation: Self-employed
- Phillip Grimes*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Joey Ray
Occupation: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
- Rodney Wallace*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace