RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all races that Cherokee County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Chris Davis*

Occupation: County Judge

Dean Dublin

Occupation: Business owner

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

Janice Crosby Stone*

Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Alison Parrott Dotson*

Occupation: Judge

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Laverne Lusk*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Erin Thrash Curtis*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

Kristopher Morgan*

Occupation: Registered professional land surveyor

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Steve Norton*

Occupation: County Commissioner

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Billy M. McCutcheon*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Republican Primary

Brenda Dominy*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Michael Goff

Occupation: Deputy

Amber Lusk Hood

Occupation: Court Clerk

Don McCormack

Occupation: Maintenance supervisor

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Republican Primary

Al Chavira

Occupation: Self-employed

Phillip Grimes*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Joey Ray

Occupation: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office