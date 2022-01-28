FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Franklin County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Scott Lee*

Occupation: County Judge

Occupation: County Judge Kathy Lovier

Occupation: Municipal Court Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Ellen Jaggers*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Brook Emerson Bussell

Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Waymon Carl (Trey) Newsome III

Occupation: Farmer

Occupation: Farmer Paris Tillery

Occupation: Buyer

Justice of the Peace

Republican Primary

Robert Zinn*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Toby Godfrey

Occupation: General Labor, Pct. 4

Occupation: General Labor, Pct. 4 Scott Ragsdale

Occupation: Mechanic

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary