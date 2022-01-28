FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.
Listed below are all races that Franklin County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Scott Lee*
Occupation: County Judge
- Kathy Lovier
Occupation: Municipal Court Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Ellen Jaggers*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Brook Emerson Bussell
Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Waymon Carl (Trey) Newsome III
Occupation: Farmer
- Paris Tillery
Occupation: Buyer
Justice of the Peace
Republican Primary
- Robert Zinn*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Toby Godfrey
Occupation: General Labor, Pct. 4
- Scott Ragsdale
Occupation: Mechanic
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Eddie Rhoades
Occupation: Mechanic
- Scott Smith
Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement
- Robert Summerlin
Occupation: County Road and Bridge Hand
