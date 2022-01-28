FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Franklin County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

  • Scott Lee*
    Occupation: County Judge
  • Kathy Lovier
    Occupation: Municipal Court Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Brook Emerson Bussell
    Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Waymon Carl (Trey) Newsome III
    Occupation: Farmer
  • Paris Tillery
    Occupation: Buyer

Justice of the Peace

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary