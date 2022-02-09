SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that San Augustine County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. District 1

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

State Senator, District 3

Republican Primary

Robert Nichols*
Occupation: Retired Engineer

Democratic Primary

Steve Russell
Occupation: Minister

State Representative, District 9

Republican Primary

Trent Ashby*
Occupation: Banker

Democratic Primary

Jason Rogers
Occupation: Diesel Technician

273rd District Judge

Republican Primary

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Jeanette Bryan*
    Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Priamry

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Pam Smith*
    Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Democratic Primary

  • Daniel J. Holman
    Occupation: Retired

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary