SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that San Augustine County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
U.S. Rep. District 1
Republican Primary
- Aditya “A.D.” Atholi
Occupation: Roughneck
- Joe McDaniel
Occupation: Entrepreneur
- Nathaniel Moran
Occupation: Judge/Attorney
- John Porro
Occupation: Physician Assistant
Democratic Primary
- Gavin Dass
Occupation: Teacher
- Victor D. Dunn
Occupation: Businessman
- Jrmar Jefferson
Occupation: Entertainer/Investor
- Stephen Kocen
Occupation: Self-employed
State Senator, District 3
Republican Primary
Robert Nichols*
Occupation: Retired Engineer
Democratic Primary
Steve Russell
Occupation: Minister
State Representative, District 9
Republican Primary
Trent Ashby*
Occupation: Banker
Democratic Primary
Jason Rogers
Occupation: Diesel Technician
273rd District Judge
Republican Primary
- James A. “Jim” Payne Jr.
Occupation: District Judge
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Jeff Boyd*
Occupation: County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Jeanette Bryan*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Priamry
- April Burk
Occupation: Dispatcher
- Margo Noble*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Democratic Primary
- Daniel J. Holman
Occupation: Retired
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Steve Bryan
Occupation: Carpenter
- Roland (Hooty) Marshall
Occupation: Retired TxDOT
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Sheila Ponder*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Billy Williams*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- J.D. Miller*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 4