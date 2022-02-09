SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that San Augustine County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. District 1

State Senator, District 3

Republican Primary

Robert Nichols*

Occupation: Retired Engineer

Democratic Primary

Steve Russell

Occupation: Minister

State Representative, District 9

Republican Primary

Trent Ashby*

Occupation: Banker

Democratic Primary

Jason Rogers

Occupation: Diesel Technician

273rd District Judge

Republican Primary

County Judge

Republican Primary

Jeff Boyd*

Occupation: County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Jeanette Bryan*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Priamry

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Pam Smith*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Democratic Primary

Daniel J. Holman

Occupation: Retired

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Steve Bryan

Occupation: Carpenter

Occupation: Carpenter Roland (Hooty) Marshall

Occupation: Retired TxDOT

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Sheila Ponder*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Billy Williams*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary