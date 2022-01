LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Smith County for the March 1 primaries

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are just six weeks away in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Smith County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. District 1

Aditya “A.D.” Atholi

Occupation: Roughneck

Joe McDaniel

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Nathaniel Moran

Occupation: Judge/Attorney

John Porro

Occupation: Physician Assistant

Gavin Dass

Occupation: Teacher

Victor D. Dunn

Occupation: Businessman

Jrmar Jefferson

Occupation: Entertainer/Investor

Stephen Kocen

Occupation: Self-employed

State Senate, District 1

Republican Primary

Bryan Hughes*

Occupation: Attorney

State Representative, District 6

Republican Primary

Matt Schaefer*

Occupation: Attorney

Charles Turner

Occupation: Retired Teacher, School Bus Driver

Democratic Primary

Cody J. Grace

Occupation: IT Consultant

241st District Judge

Republican Primary

Debby Gunter

Occupation: Attorney

District Attorney

Republican Primary

Jacob Putman*

Occupation: Attorney

County Judge

Republican Primary

Neal Franklin

Occupation: Smith County Commissioner

Sam Griffith

Occupation: Author, Rancher, Assigned Judge

County Court at Law No. 1

Republican Primary

Jason Ellis*

Occupation: Judge

County Court at Law No. 2

Republican Primary

Taylor Heaton*

Occupation: Judge

County Court at Law No. 3

Republican Primary

Sara Maynard

Occupation: Attorney

Trevor M. Rose

Occupation: Attorney

Clay White

Occupation: Attorney

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Penny Clarkston*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Karen Bryant Phillips*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Jamie Boersma

Occupation: Project Coordinator

Kelli R. White*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Pam Fredrick

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Fritz Hager, Jr.

Occupation: Pastor

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Mike Adams

Occupation: Retired Paramedic

Anwar Khalifa

Occupation: Manager

John Moore

Occupation: Writer

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Democratic Primary

Ralph E. Caraway Sr.

Occupation: Minister

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Democratic Primary

Quincy Beavers Jr.*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Derrick Choice

Occupation: Program Manager at the Texas Department of Health

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Andy Dunklin*

Occupation: Judge

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican Primary

James L. Meredith*

Occupation: Judge

Democratic Primary

Dustin G. Stephens

Occupation: Contractor

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Ronnie Hester

Occupation: HR Manager

Laney Pilcher-Barnes

Occupation: Paralegal

Curtis Wulf

Law Firm Administrator

Democratic Primary

Randy Hawkins

Occupation: Teacher

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Republican Primary

Jon Wayne Johnson*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 5

Constable, Precinct 2

Rebpulican Primary

Wayne Allen

Occupation: District Manager

Deal Folmar

Occupation: Retired

Chris Roberts*

Occupation: Self-employed