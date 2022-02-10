QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Wood County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

State Senate, District 1

Republican Primary

State Representative, District 5

Republican Primary

District Attorney

Republican Primary

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Suzy Richard Wright

Occupation: Deputy District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Kelley Robinson Price*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Daphne Carter

Occupation: First Assistant Auditor

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Jerry Gaskill*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Occupation: County Commissioner Sten Langsjoen

Occupation: Attorney

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Russell Acker*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Occupation: County Commissioner James Whitehurst

Occupation: Chief Waste Water Operator

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Tony Gilbreath*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Janae Holland*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Gary Dixon

Occupation: Retired

Occupation: Retired Jerry Parker*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary