QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Wood County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

State Senate, District 1

Republican Primary

State Representative, District 5

Republican Primary

District Attorney

Republican Primary

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Jerry Gaskill*
    Occupation: County Commissioner
  • Sten Langsjoen
    Occupation: Attorney

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Jody Hettich
    Occupation: Police Officer