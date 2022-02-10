QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that Wood County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
State Senate, District 1
Republican Primary
- Bryan Hughes*
Occupation: Attorney
State Representative, District 5
Republican Primary
- Dewey R. Colllier
Occupation: U.S. Army, Retired
- Cole Hefner*
Occupation: State Rep. and Insurance Agent
District Attorney
Republican Primary
- Angela Albers*
Occupation: Prosecutor
- Jim Wheeler
Occupation: Attorney
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Lucy Hebron*
Occupation: Attorney
- Kevin White
Occupation: Realtor
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Suzy Richard Wright
Occupation: Deputy District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Kelley Robinson Price*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Daphne Carter
Occupation: First Assistant Auditor
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Jerry Gaskill*
Occupation: County Commissioner
- Sten Langsjoen
Occupation: Attorney
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Russell Acker*
Occupation: County Commissioner
- James Whitehurst
Occupation: Chief Waste Water Operator
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Tony Gilbreath*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Janae Holland*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Gary Dixon
Occupation: Retired
- Jerry Parker*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Jody Hettich
Occupation: Police Officer