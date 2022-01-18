LIST: Who’s on the Gregg County ballot for March 1 primaries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are just six weeks away in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.
Listed below are all races that Gregg County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
U.S. Representatives District 1
Republican Primary
- Aditya “A.D.” Atholi
Occupation: Roughneck
- Joe McDaniel
Occupation: Entrepreneur
- Nathaniel Moran
Occupation: Judge/Attorney
- John Porro
Occupation: Physician Assistant
Democratic Primary
- Gavin Dass
Occupation: Teacher
- Victor D. Dunn
Occupation: Businessman
- Jrmar Jefferson
Occupation: Entertainer/Investor
- Stephen Kocen
Occupation: Self-employed
State Senate, District 1
Republican Primary
- Bryan Hughes*
Occupation: Attorney
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Bill Stoudt *
Occupation: County Judge
County Court at Law No. 1
Republican Primary
- Angie Konczak
Occupation: Assistant District Attorney
County Court at Law No. 2
Republican Primary
- Vincent Dulweber*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Trey Hattaway*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Michelle Gilley*
Occupation: Gregg County Clerk
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Ray Bostick Jr.
Occupation: Parks Manager City of Longview
- R. Darryl Primo*
Occupation: County Commissioner
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Democratic Primary
- Shannon Brown*
Occupation: Commissioner
- Danny Craig Sr.
Occupation: Self-employed
- G. Floyd
Occupation: Small Business/Educator
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- B.H. Jameson*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Tim Bryan*
Occupation: Elected Official
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Bruce Dalme
Occupation: Retired Texas DPS
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Darrin Rudolph
Occupation: Self-employed
County Constable Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Rambo Latham
Occupation: Banker
County Constable Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term
Republican Primary
- Roger Askew
Occupation: Police Officer
- John Bisese
Occupation: Self-employed
- Mike Middleton
Occupation: Law Enforcement