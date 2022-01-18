LIST: Who’s on the Gregg County ballot for March 1 primaries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are just six weeks away in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Gregg County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Representatives District 1

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

State Senate, District 1

Republican Primary

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court at Law No. 1

Republican Primary

  • Angie Konczak
    Occupation: Assistant District Attorney

County Court at Law No. 2

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democratic Primary

  • G. Floyd
    Occupation: Small Business/Educator

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

  • B.H. Jameson*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

County Constable Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Rambo Latham
    Occupation: Banker

County Constable Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

  • John Bisese
    Occupation: Self-employed
  • Mike Middleton
    Occupation: Law Enforcement

