LIST: Who’s on the Gregg County ballot for March 1 primaries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are just six weeks away in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Gregg County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Representatives District 1

Joe McDaniel

Occupation: Entrepreneur

John Porro

Occupation: Physician Assistant

Gavin Dass

Occupation: Teacher

State Senate, District 1

Republican Primary

County Judge

Republican Primary

Bill Stoudt *

Occupation: County Judge

County Court at Law No. 1

Republican Primary

Angie Konczak

Occupation: Assistant District Attorney

County Court at Law No. 2

Republican Primary

Vincent Dulweber*

Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Trey Hattaway*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Michelle Gilley*

Occupation: Gregg County Clerk

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Ray Bostick Jr.

Occupation: Parks Manager City of Longview

R. Darryl Primo*

Occupation: County Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democratic Primary

Shannon Brown*

Occupation: Commissioner

G. Floyd

Occupation: Small Business/Educator

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

B.H. Jameson*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Tim Bryan*

Occupation: Elected Official

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Bruce Dalme

Occupation: Retired Texas DPS

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

County Constable Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Rambo Latham

Occupation: Banker

County Constable Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

Roger Askew

Occupation: Police Officer

John Bisese

Occupation: Self-employed