JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Hopkins County voters can participate in.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Leward J. Lafleur*
Occupation: Marion County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Susan E. Anderson*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Kimberly Wise
Occupation: Kimberly Wise
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- B. J. Westbrook
Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Jacob E. Pattison*
Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Gered R. Lee
Occupation: Self-employed ranch owner
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Jan Weesner
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Alan Biddy*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace