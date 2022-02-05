JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Hopkins County voters can participate in.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

  • Leward J. Lafleur*
    Occupation: Marion County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Susan E. Anderson*
    Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Kimberly Wise
    Occupation: Kimberly Wise

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • B. J. Westbrook
    Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Jacob E. Pattison*
    Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Gered R. Lee
    Occupation: Self-employed ranch owner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

  • Jan Weesner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Alan Biddy*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace