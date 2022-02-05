JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Hopkins County voters can participate in.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Leward J. Lafleur*

Occupation: Marion County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Susan E. Anderson*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Kimberly Wise

Occupation: Kimberly Wise

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

B. J. Westbrook

Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Jacob E. Pattison*

Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 2

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Gered R. Lee

Occupation: Self-employed ranch owner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Jan Weesner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary