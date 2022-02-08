EMORY, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Rains County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Linda Wallace*

Occupation: Rains County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Laura Pate*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Mandy Sawyer*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Teresa Northcutt*

Occupation: County Treasurer

Justice of the Peace

Republican Primary

Paul Foley*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Jenkins Franklin

Occupation: Self-employed

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Pat O’Donnell

Occupation: TxDOT Mechanic

Occupation: TxDOT Mechanic Mike Wells*

Occupation: Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary