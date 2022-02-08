EMORY, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that Rains County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Linda Wallace*
Occupation: Rains County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Laura Pate*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Mandy Sawyer*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Teresa Northcutt*
Occupation: County Treasurer
Justice of the Peace
Republican Primary
- Paul Foley*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
- Jenkins Franklin
Occupation: Self-employed
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Pat O’Donnell
Occupation: TxDOT Mechanic
- Mike Wells*
Occupation: Commissioner
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Lori Northcutt
Occupation: Salon owner
- Dennis Wagner
Occupation: Code enforcement