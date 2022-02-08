EMORY, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Rains County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Laura Pate*
    Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Mandy Sawyer*
    Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace

Republican Primary

  • Paul Foley*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace
  • Jenkins Franklin
    Occupation: Self-employed

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Pat O’Donnell
    Occupation: TxDOT Mechanic
  • Mike Wells*
    Occupation: Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Lori Northcutt
    Occupation: Salon owner
  • Dennis Wagner
    Occupation: Code enforcement