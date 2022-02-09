HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that Sabine County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Daryl Melton*
County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Lisa Dew Pitre*
Occupation: District Clerk
- Tellina Thomas Wright
Occupation: Court Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Jamie Clark*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Tricia Woods Jacks*
Occupation: Sabine County Treasurer
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Randy Barnett
Occupation: Carpenter Contractor
- Keith Nabours
Occupation: Self-employed
- Ray Sutton
Occupation: General Foreman
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- James Bubba Lowe*
Occupation: Sabine County Commissioner
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Roger Gay*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Henry Alvarado*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2