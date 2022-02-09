HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Sabine County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Lisa Dew Pitre*
    Occupation: District Clerk
  • Tellina Thomas Wright
    Occupation: Court Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Jamie Clark*
    Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Randy Barnett
    Occupation: Carpenter Contractor
  • Keith Nabours
    Occupation: Self-employed
  • Ray Sutton
    Occupation: General Foreman

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • James Bubba Lowe*
    Occupation: Sabine County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary