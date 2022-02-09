HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Sabine County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Daryl Melton*

County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Lisa Dew Pitre*

Occupation: District Clerk

Occupation: District Clerk Tellina Thomas Wright

Occupation: Court Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Jamie Clark*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Tricia Woods Jacks*

Occupation: Sabine County Treasurer

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Randy Barnett

Occupation: Carpenter Contractor

Occupation: Carpenter Contractor Keith Nabours

Occupation: Self-employed

Occupation: Self-employed Ray Sutton

Occupation: General Foreman

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

James Bubba Lowe*

Occupation: Sabine County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Roger Gay*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary