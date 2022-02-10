CANTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Van Zandt County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

Joshua Wintters*

Occupation: Attorney

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Karen Wilson*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Susan Strickland*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Kenny Edwards*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Virgil Melton Jr.

Occupation: County Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Brandon Barton

Occupation: Landscaper

Occupation: Landscaper Gavin Whitaker

Occupation: Operations Manager

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Wade McMillan*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Don Ashlock

Occupation: Retired

Occupation: Retired Sandra Plaster*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Herbert Dunn*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary