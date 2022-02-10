CANTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Van Zandt County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Judy Morris Bell
Occupation: Retired City Manager
- B.W. Ferris
Occupation: Developer
- Andrew Reese
Occupation: Operations Manager
County Court at Law
Republican Primary
- Joshua Wintters*
Occupation: Attorney
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Karen Wilson*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Susan Strickland*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Kenny Edwards*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Virgil Melton Jr.
Occupation: County Commissioner
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Brandon Barton
Occupation: Landscaper
- Gavin Whitaker
Occupation: Operations Manager
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Wade McMillan*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Don Ashlock
Occupation: Retired
- Sandra Plaster*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Herbert Dunn*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Scott Shinn*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace