GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

The information below was taken from a sample ballot available on the Trinity County website.

Names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

  • Steven Lewis Jones
  • Danny Martin

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

  • Cheryl Boggs Savage

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

County Chair

Republican Primary

  • Scott Womack

Democratic Primary

  • Don Fisher