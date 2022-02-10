GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

The information below was taken from a sample ballot available on the Trinity County website.

Names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Steven Lewis Jones

Danny Martin

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

Cheryl Boggs Savage

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

County Chair

Republican Primary

Scott Womack

Democratic Primary