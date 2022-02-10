GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
The information below was taken from a sample ballot available on the Trinity County website.
Names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Steven Lewis Jones
- Danny Martin
District Clerk
Republican Primary
County Clerk
Republican Primary
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
Democratic Primary
- Cheryl Boggs Savage
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
County Chair
Republican Primary
- Scott Womack
Democratic Primary
- Don Fisher