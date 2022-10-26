TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday to encourage residents to Get Out The Vote.

He spoke at the Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse on Old Jacksonville Highway around 3:25 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Abbott made stops in Addison and Denison with the same mission: increasing voter turnout in the upcoming election.

A new poll released this week shows Abbott ahead of Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, in the race for governor. The survey, conducted by Emerson College, The Hill and the Nexstar Media Group, showed Abbott with a 10-point lead over O’Rourke. Only 4% of respondents said they were undecided.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke is in central Texas on Wednesday, with events scheduled throughout the day in Crowley, Waco, Killeen, Round Rock and Buda.