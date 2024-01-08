LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Kristen Ishihara, Longview City Council member and attorney, is kicking off her campaign to be the new Mayor of Longview.

Ishihara moved to Longview in 2006 after she graduated from Baylor Law School and served as the city council member for District 4 from 2014 to 2023.

She served as president of the Junior League of Longview, on the Gregg County Bar Association and with East Texas CASA. Ishihara said she also co-founded the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, Longview Wine Festival, Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns, Longview Foundation, Longview Dog Park, Longview PAWS and the Greater Longview Estate Planning Council.

Ishihara, her husband Richard and their children Lucas and Brianna all attend Motion Church in Longview.

Current Mayor Andy Mack’s third term is ending and he announced that it would be his final term in office back in 2020. Her campaign kicks off on Friday, Jan. 12 at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center located at 303 HG Mosley Pkwy at 10 a.m.