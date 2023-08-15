LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is proposing a tax rate cut for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and a bond election for Nov. 7.

TAX RATE CUT

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a proposed property tax rate decrease from $1.3276 per $100 valuation to $1.1422 per $100 valuation. This proposed rate includes $0.6692 for Maintenance and Operations and $0.4730 for Interest and Sinking.

They also are projecting a budget of $100,715,705 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, up from last year’s budget total of $94,214,401.

A meeting and public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. Local stakeholders are invited to attend and share comments on the proposed budget.

“The board maintained the same tax rate of $1.5130 from 2010 until 2019 — when the district reduced the rate to $1.4430 — and we’ve continued to reduce it each year since,” Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said. “This illustrates how Longview ISD has worked to offset the sharp increase in property tax valuations that are well beyond our control.”

BOND ELECTION

Board members unanimously called for two propositions totaling $359.7 million for the Nov. 7 election “to fund crucial upgrades, including safety enhancements, and improved facilities.”

Proposition A – $291.894 million would be used for the following:

Safety and security improvements district-wide

Renovation to Longview High School and Early Graduation High School

Career and Technical Education Building

Early Childhood Center

District-wide mechanical upgrades

New bus barn

Lobo Coliseum

Proposition B – $67.821 million would go toward:

A multipurpose student facility

Baseball, soccer and tennis renovations

“The estimated maximum tax impact of a $359.7 million bond is an increase of $0.007 per $100 of property value,” according to Longview ISD. “That’s less than a penny per $100.”

Election Day is Nov. 7, and early voting goes from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.