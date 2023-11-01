LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Election season is underway and Longview ISD will vote on a bond in the upcoming election, according to district officials.

Longview ISD has a nearly $360 million bond on the ballot for next week. Residents in the district will vote on a two-part bond measure when they cast their ballot.

Proposition A of the bond covers more than $290 million and would fund renovations, additions, new builds and more.

“Our facility is about 50 years-old and we have several updates that need to be done, from HVAC, to our teachers. We have about six to seven teachers that share a location,” said Shameika Allen, Longview High School, interim principal.

Proposition A would also enhance security across the district and fund a new early childhood center, CTE building and much more.

“This is for our future; teachers having space, state of the arts, even with our CTE building getting renovations,” said Allen.

Proposition B is about $67 million and would pay for a new indoor multi-purpose facility.

“Materials and resources for them to use and for them to go out into the century and be the greatest,” said Allen.

A place where band, athletics and other groups could be utilized.

“A place for them to go and practice on a full-length football field,” said Allen.

The district’s assistant Superintendent of finance explains what the tax impact could look like for residents.

“We are looking at 83 cents a month for the average homeowner,” said Dr. Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of finance. “[A] $200,000 home, [would pay] $10 a year. That is one trip to [Raising Cane’s] chicken throughout the school year,” said Guidry.

Guidry also reminds Longview homeowners that relief may already be coming their way.

“We are receiving historic property tax relief right now. The average resident in Longview receives about a $700 to $900 tax decrease,” said Guidry, encouraging everyone to go out and vote.

“Just to participate and let your voice be heard in the election,” said Allen.

Election day is next Tuesday, November 7th, and early voting is open until Friday.