MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Mabank ISD has called for a bond election worth $94 million after a unanimous vote by the district’s school board.

The issue will be on the ballot in the May 7 elections, which cover local municipality races, such as city council and school board positions.

In a release, the district said the recommendation for the bond came from the Facility Advisory Committee, which is made up of 30 people across the community and includes “parents, grandparents, alumni, MISD staff, retirees, business owners, elected officials, and law enforcement…”

“I sincerely appreciate the service of our Facility Advisory Committee and want to thank each and every member for helping us prepare for the future. The proposal that was recommended and called, if approved, could not only increase academic and career training options, but also reduce overcrowding in our elementary campuses, provide additional space for enrollment growth at the high school, and centralize our CTE programs.” Superintendent Brad Koskelin

The bond will go toward the following projects: