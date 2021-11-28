Matthew McConaughey announces he won’t run for Texas Governor in 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 29: Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Matthew McConaughey announced in a video on Twitter that he will not be running for Texas Governor.

The actor and Longview native said that he had been considering running for Texas Governor. He added that in addition to studying Texas politics, he has been studying American politics.

“What have I learned? A lot,” McConaughey said.

The candidate filing deadline is Dec. 13. For over a year, McConaughey has said in multiple interviews that he was considering something into politics.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey, 52, said a governorship isn’t something he’s taking lightly.

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state?” McConaughey said. “Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s a great sacrifice that comes with a decision.”

Previous polling showed McConaughey would’ve had some support if he had decided to enter the governor race.

An April poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler surveyed 1,126 registered adult voters — 30% Democrats, 37% Republicans, and 33% unaffiliated — 45% of which said they’d support McConaughey over incumbent Greg Abbott.