MAUD, Texas (KETK) – Maud ISD has called for a $6.5 million bond election, allowing voters to vote on the proposal during the May 6 election.

According to the district, the school’s board and administration is holding the election after working with a Bond Planning Committee to develop the package. The committee included citizens, city leaders, board members, teachers and parents.

The district said the proposed bond plans to address aging facilities, with the average age of their facilities being 49 years.

“Two of the projects being put forth before voters include a new cafetorium and a renovation of the existing cafetorium into a band hall,” the district said.

The proposed bond also plans to address security, and the district said most Maud ISD facilities don’t meet standard ADA and Texas Accessibility Standards (TAS) guidelines.

“If the bond does not pass, the district would need to redirect educational funds used for instructional programs and services to meet these guidelines and fund increased building maintenance costs,” the district said.

The bond also plans to improve traffic control and provide additional parking. If the bond passes, the district said tax rates will increase by 22 cents.

“For the average Maud home of $91,610 that will be an estimated $9.46 per month,” the district said.