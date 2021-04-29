McKellar challenged by Reynosa for Tyler Council District 3

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In the race for Tyler City Council District 3, incumbent Shirley McKellar is facing challenger Dalila Reynosa.

District 3 serves the northwest section of Tyler.

Shirley McKellar

McKellar, a retired nurse who was an officer in the Army, was elected to the council in 2019. She is is a member of veterans groups including the Mental Health Veterans Advocacy Council and community service groups including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Top Ladies of Distinction of America and National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer.

She describes herself on her facebook page as a “dedicated public servant, veteran and entrepreneur” and “the candidate who works for you every day.”

She has emphasized her longtime ties to the district and listed her goals as improving parks and bringing new businesses into the district.

During a candidate forum hosted by Tyler NAACP, McKellar said that District 3 has not attracted businesses and professional services at the same rates as other parts of town.

She said she first ran for office because she “wanted to make sure that the growth in north Tyler was the same, resembled the growth of other parts of the city.”

She also said she wants to see more neighborhood revitalization efforts.

DALILA REYNOSA

Dalila Reynosa, a Tyler native, has served as director of the East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center and promotes the rights of immigrants in the area. She ran for the seat in 2019.

As a leader of the Texas Jail Project TJP, she has met with elected officials on behalf of inmates including those those suffering from mental illness.

She has said more resourced need to be devoted to improve the quality of life to residents in the district. She said she would work to bring more affordable housing and behavioral and mental health resources.

“At a local level there is so much power … you need advocates willing to have uncomfortable conversations with elected officials,” she told Texas Monthly. “I think God gives everyone a gift and a talent, and this is what he has placed for me to do.”

ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below:

Bell Elementary 1409 Hankerson St

Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School 2915 Williamsburg Dr

Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park 574 W Cumberland Rd

Glass Recreation Center 501 W 32nd St

The HUB-Smith County 304 E Ferguson St

Jones/Boshears Elementary 3450 Chandler Hwy

Soma Church 3700 Old Bullard Rd

St Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy

St Violet Baptist Church 14129 FM 2767

TJ Austin Elementary 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard Southern Baptist 716 N Houston St., Bullard

Hideaway Member Service Building 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library 102 S Georgia St. Troup.

Click here for a map of Election Day voting sites in Smith County.