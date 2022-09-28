TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Mike Collier, the Democratic Lieutenant Governor nominee held a press conference at The Foundry, a coffee shop in downtown Tyler.

Some East Texans gathered to show their support and hear Collier’s speech, where he shared his future goals for if he is elected.

A Democratic nominee hasn’t won this election since 1994, Mike Collier is determined to do so as he has been endorsed by Republicans.

“There is lots and lots of republicans that want to see change in Lieutenant Governor and they support me and I am very, very honored,” said Collier.

He said he hasn’t seen anything like this in a very long time and is honored to receive so much support throughout his campaign. Collier is passionate about funding public schools.

“Very worthwhile to see their children learn and there are so many things that make it hard because of the state policy,” said Collier.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick feels he’s been successful in supporting public schools in his term.

“Under my leadership, we have put more money to public education than any other Lieutenant Governor in history, in 2019 it was about $11 billion which included a pay raise for teachers,” said Patrick.

Patrick added that he hopes to earn votes in all communities.

“We have to go out there and make sure people in rural Texas know they’re important, their vote is important we have to win a big margin, so our goal is to recognize that.,” said Patrick.

The Republican nominee hopes to serve another four years, making it his third term as Lieutenant Governor.

Both nominees want to focus on school security, and border issues. Collier believes that by having more school counselors available. it could aid school safety. Counselors would be able to get to know students better and hopefully create a safer school environment.

The latest poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows the Lieutenant Governor in the lead by 11 points but 20% of Texans remain undecided. Election day is November 8, but the last day to register to vote is October 11.

For more information on how to register to vote, click here.