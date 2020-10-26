More people voted in Smith County over past 2 weeks than entire early voting period in 2016

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is seeing incredible turnout so far in the 2020 election and it reached a new milestone Monday morning.

More people have voted in the past two weeks than the entire early voting period for the 2016 election. According to the Smith County Elections Office, 58,973 people have voted so far this year.

During the first 2 weeks of early voting, 58,973 people have voted. On Saturday, 5,351 people voted and on Sunday, 1,982 people cast ballots in Smith County. Early voting continues 8-5 through Friday. Smith County Pct 2 Constable Josh Black early voted. #SmithCountyVotes pic.twitter.com/7NzFd3LvC4 — SmithCountyNews (@SmithCountyNews) October 26, 2020

That is slightly higher than the 58,406 that cast early ballots four years ago. Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Josh Black was among those who voted Sunday afternoon.

There are still five days remaining in early voting with Election Day set for next Tuesday, November 3.

This matches a national trend of exceedingly high turnout for this election. The result is a total of 58.6 million ballots cast so far, more than the 58 million that The Associated Press logged as being cast through the mail or at in-person early voting sites in 2016.