TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County will hold a bond election on Nov. 7 to decide on a package amount of $9.3 million.

This bond election comes after the district failed to pass its $8.1 million bond election in May.

The proposed tax will increase property taxes for homesteads in the school district for everyone except for exempt taxpayers that are over the age of 65 or disabled taxpayers. To apply for the exemption, visit the Texas Comptroller website and submit the application to Titus County Appraisal District.

$150,000 homes will see a $4.13 monthly increase and $49.50 yearly increase

$200,000 homes will see a $8.25 monthly increase and $99.00 yearly increase

$250,000 homes will see a $12.38 monthly increase and $148.50 yearly increase

According to CHISD’s bond election website, the proposed projects for the district include an elementary gym, early childhood classrooms, agricultural mechanics expansion, junior high secure entrance and access to the well.

The first day of early voting began on Oct. 23 and will continue until Friday, here is a list of early voting locations in Titus County:

Chapel Hill Administration Building – 1069 CR 4660, Mount Pleasant, Texas Through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elections Office (across from the Post Office) – 110 Madison Avenue, Suite C, Mount Pleasant, Texas Through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day for the CHISD’s bond is Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Titus County. Locations for same day voting are as follows:

Cookville Fire Station – 814 CR 4045 in Cookville

NTCC Wesley Fellowship – 2886 FM 1735 in Mount Pleasant

Titus County Courthouse Annex – 105 West 1st Street in Mount Pleasant

Living Truth Fellowship Church – 523 Dunn Avenue in Mount Pleasant

For more information on this bond election, visit the CHISD bond website. For more information or questions on tax changes and exemptions, contact Titus County Chief Appraiser Shirley Dickerson at 903-572-7939 or at the district website.