NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There’s a new Elections Administrator in town over in Nacogdoches.

On Wednesday morning, the Nacogdoches County Elections Commission met and appointed Vicki Wood as the new Elections Administrator. Wood is no stranger to the elections office, having served as the elections deputy since January 2019.

She will start on Aug. 6, taking over for Todd Stallings, who resigned from the Elections Administrator position in May.

The Elections Administrator reports to the county elections commission, which consists of the County Judge, County Clerk, County Tax Assessor-Collector and the Republican and Democratic party chairs.