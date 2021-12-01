Nathaniel Moran officially files to run for Gohmert’s seat in Congress

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has officially filed to run for a seat in Congress.

A form from the Federal Election Commission website shows that Moran filed for Texas’ 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House as a Republican.

If elected, he would fill the seat vacated by Louie Gohmert, who is now running for Attorney General.

The statement of candidacy was filed on Wednesday, a day before he is scheduled to give a “campaign announcement” at the Plaza Tower in Tyler and at the Gregg County Courthouse.

“Over the past five years, I have been privileged to serve as the Smith County Judge. In this role, I’ve worked hard to support law enforcement and veterans, lower taxes, improve local elections, build roads, and put Smith County on a firm foundation for continued growth and prosperity. Serving as Judge has also provided me the opportunity to stand firm for liberty in the midst of a pandemic, work closely with counties across East Texas to support regional economic development efforts, and develop and implement thoughtful, prudent plans that make government work better for the people.” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

The story first broke when Patrick Svitek, a reporter for the Texas Tribune, tweeted that Moran had officially filed with the FEC.

As expected, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran is in for #TX01: https://t.co/xXgoyeD3cj — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) December 1, 2021

In 2020, Gohmert won the district over Democrat Hank Gilbert by a considerable margin (72.6% to 27.4%). Gohmert has been the representative for the district since Jan. 4, 2005.

Texas primary elections are scheduled for March 1, and election day is slated for Nov. 8.

Gohmert’s term officially ends on Jan. 3, 2023. Republican Aditya Atholi is also seeking the congressional seat.

When Moran first announced that he was considering a run for the office, he provided a list of people he said were ready to support his election including Senator Bryan Hughes, former Senator Kevin Eltife, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, and others.

Moran was appointed in 2016 as acting Smith County Judge after the previous judge, Joel Baker, was suspended. He was elected to his first full term in 2018.

Moran will visit Plaza Tower in Tyler at 10 a.m. and at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview at 2 p.m. on Thursday to make the official announcement.