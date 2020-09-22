National Voter Registration Day: Where to sign up in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day; a day centered around bringing awareness of voter registration opportunities.

Millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote either because they missed a registration deadline, forgot to update their registration, or are unsure of how exactly to sign up. The civic holiday is here to resolve this issue.

Volunteers and organizations from across the country will “hit the streets” to help communities register to vote for the upcoming election that is now just 42 short days away!

For Smith County Republican Party chairman, David Stein, local elections are crucial.

“The most important elections that you can push the button for is your city councilmen, your county commissioners, and your school board, and those are vital to make sure that good people are selected.”

Here in East Texas, The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will have volunteers at several locations to help register residents in the area.

Where to Vote:

Tyler Public Library 201 South College, Tyler 2-4 pm

Lindale Public Library 200 East Hubbard, Lindale 2:30-4:30 pm

Glass Recreation Center 501 West 32 nd , Tyler 10 – 12 pm

, Tyler 10 – 12 pm UT Tyler Muntz Library/ Harvey Deck 3900 University Blvd. Tyler 10-2 pm

New Life Community Church 1201 NNW Loop 323 – Drive-thru. 11-1 pm/ 4-6 pm

Mineola Memorial Library 301 North Pacific Mineola 10 – 12 pm

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place with social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitizing stations made available.

Smith County Democratic Party chairman, Michael Tolbert said they are doing whatever they can to help voters in the area get registered; he stressed why votes matter.

“The last senate election was decided by less than three percentage points in Texas so every single vote does matter. Texas is a swing state. If people come out and vote, that is who is going to determine the destiny of our country.” Michael Tolbert, Smith County Democratic Party Chairman

Important Dates

October 5th : Last day to register or update your registration

: Last day to register or update your registration October 13th: Early voting begins

Early voting begins October 23rd : Last day to apply to vote by mail

: Last day to apply to vote by mail November 3rd: When your vote-by-mail ballot must be in

Go to VOTE411.org for additional information about the elections and candidates.