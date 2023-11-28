PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A new name has thrown his hat into the ring for Texas House District 8.

Republican Jaye Curtis, a Navy veteran, announced on Tuesday that he will challenge Rep. Cody Harris for the House seat, which is up for election next year.

In his formal announcement press release, he said he is “committed to campaigning the values that make Texas strong.” He also criticized the current state of the Texas House of Representatives, saying in part:

“Under the leadership of Greg Bonnen and then Dade Phelan, we have seen a number of our so-called conservative representatives vote with Democrats on key issues, ensuring that proposed bills either fail, or die in committee because of the leadership of liberal Democrats.” Jaye Curtis

Curtis has an active Facebook page in which he speaks on subjects like property tax relief, border issues, his opposition to Ken Paxton’s impeachment and more.

Texas House District 8 includes Anderson, Cherokee, Navarro and part of Henderson counties.