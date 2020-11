TYLER, Texas (KETK) - State Senator Bryan Hughes clinched a second term Tuesday night, defeating fellow Mineola native Audrey Spanko.

It was the first time a Democrat was on the ballot since 2012. Hughes ran unopposed in 2016 after winning in a four-way race for the Republican nomination in 2016. The seat was available following the retirement of Kevin Eltife. Gov. Abbott released the following statement following his win: