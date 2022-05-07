LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD bond election worth nearly $230 million failed on May 7.

The amount was broken into four different propositions, and each failed when all votes were tallied on election night. They would have funded renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new Career & Technical Education facility, an Extracurricular Events Center, a new Early Childhood campus, and various other repairs and facility updates.

Voters decided against the bonds this time around. Back in 2008, voters approved a nearly $267 million bond package that paid to build new campuses at Bramlette, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart, Ned E. Williams and Ware elementary schools, as well as Forest Park and Foster middle schools. The bonds also paid for renovations and additions to Johnston-McQueen and South Ward (now Bailey) elementary schools, Judson Middle School, and Longview High School.

Meanwhile, the City of Longview’s $45 million bond election passed with 59%.