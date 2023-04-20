NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Neches ISD is calling for an $8 million bond election in May to help fund improvements to the high school and district security.
If approved, the bond would fund the following improvements:
SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS
- Enclose building
- Closed campus
- New security fencing
- Door access controls
- Security vestibule and reception area
- Enclosing exterior walkways allowing for more secure additional classrooms
HIGH SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS
- New pickup drive paving
- New porte cochere and pickup canopy
- New roofing
- New air conditioning units
- Reconfigure classrooms to meet TEA standards
- Updating electrical throughout campus
- New LED lighting
The remaining bond funds would be used on physical education/athletic and CTE facilities. Renovated areas would include classroom wings, cafeteria, administration area and restrooms.
The ballot will read as follows:
“The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the Neches Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Neches ISD said the potential property tax increase would be from the current rate of $1.2164 to $1.4494.
Early voting will start on April 24, and Election Day is set for May 6.
For more information, visit Neches ISD’s bond information page.