NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Neches ISD is calling for an $8 million bond election in May to help fund improvements to the high school and district security.

If approved, the bond would fund the following improvements:

SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS

  • Enclose building
  • Closed campus
  • New security fencing
  • Door access controls
  • Security vestibule and reception area
  • Enclosing exterior walkways allowing for more secure additional classrooms

HIGH SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS

  • New pickup drive paving
  • New porte cochere and pickup canopy
  • New roofing
  • New air conditioning units
  • Reconfigure classrooms to meet TEA standards
  • Updating electrical throughout campus
  • New LED lighting

The remaining bond funds would be used on physical education/athletic and CTE facilities. Renovated areas would include classroom wings, cafeteria, administration area and restrooms.

The ballot will read as follows:

“The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the Neches Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Neches ISD said the potential property tax increase would be from the current rate of $1.2164 to $1.4494.

Early voting will start on April 24, and Election Day is set for May 6.

For more information, visit Neches ISD’s bond information page.