NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Neches ISD is calling for an $8 million bond election in May to help fund improvements to the high school and district security.

If approved, the bond would fund the following improvements:

SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS

Enclose building

Closed campus

New security fencing

Door access controls

Security vestibule and reception area

Enclosing exterior walkways allowing for more secure additional classrooms

HIGH SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS

New pickup drive paving

New porte cochere and pickup canopy

New roofing

New air conditioning units

Reconfigure classrooms to meet TEA standards

Updating electrical throughout campus

New LED lighting

The remaining bond funds would be used on physical education/athletic and CTE facilities. Renovated areas would include classroom wings, cafeteria, administration area and restrooms.

The ballot will read as follows:

“The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the Neches Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Neches ISD said the potential property tax increase would be from the current rate of $1.2164 to $1.4494.

Early voting will start on April 24, and Election Day is set for May 6.

For more information, visit Neches ISD’s bond information page.