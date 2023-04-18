NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston ISD called for a $10 million bond in the May 6 election.

The bond includes one proposition, and its primary purpose is to construct a new CTE facility. The district said the facility would expand the ag science program and possibly help to provide new programs in the future.

“We look forward to reinvesting in a campus that has served students well, but it is time for significant updates and improvements. The new facility will improve student safety and security, as well as provide more opportunities to learn skills that will make them more employable after high school,” the district said in a release.

Projects included in the bond are:

Construct a new CTE Facility with Ag Science and Health Science classrooms.

Fix drainage at the front of the high school campus.

﻿﻿Repair foundation issues at Crestview and the Middle School.

﻿﻿Demolish the current maintenance building, fieldhouse, home-side concession stands, and life skills classroom.

﻿﻿Remodel the old Kindergarten building next to the Crestview Gym.

﻿﻿Update/replace playground equipment at the elementary campus.

﻿﻿Convert interior lighting to LED.

﻿﻿Install new fencing around the exterior of the football stadium.

Replace the roof and siding of the storage building at the administration offices.

Due to a legislative requirement, school bonds are required to have the wording “this is a tax rate increase” on all elections, so voters will see “this is a property tax increase” on their ballots.

New Boston ISD said that they will only sell it for the maximum amount that they can without increasing the tax rate.

“If the maximum we can get without increasing our tax rate is $8 million, then we will only sell it for that amount. We will not increase our tax rate,” New Boston ISD said.

Early voting is April 24-29 and May 1-2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.