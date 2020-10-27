ONE WEEK UNTIL ELECTION DAY: Smith County parties gear up for the final days of early voting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Both the Republican and Democratic Parties of Smith County are preparing for the last week of early voting with several events and opportunities to make sure their voice is heard.

President of the Democratic Club of Smith County, Nancy Nichols, camped out at the Hub Friday, there to help voters learn basic information regarding the polling process. Surrounded by Biden and Harris signs, t-shirts, and banners, Nichols and several other members of their club are here to help at various polling locations in the Smith County area.

Smith County GOP Chairman, David Stein, and several other members of the Republican party have also worked tirelessly, encouraging people to get out their vote and to educate themselves on candidates and policies.

“We need our Republicans to get out and vote. We need to be fired up, we need to get out, I need you to volunteer, I need you at the polls. I need you doing more block walking, I need you doing more phone calling, but for Pete’s sakes people, let’s look at the issues, let’s stop yelling at headlines, let’s get out there, let’s support this president, and get him re-elected.” David Stein, Smith County GOP Chairman

Stein, cutting straight to business, urging all residents in the Smith County area to read the policies, get educated, and to “stop with the rhetoric, stop with the hysterics, and let’s move the country forward.”

The main message from Nichols to her party: VOTE VOTE VOTE! She stressed the importance of utilizing this final week of the early voting period on both a national and local scale.

“It really can make the difference, especially with our local election, a lot of people think the presidential election is so important, which it is, but when it comes down to state and local elections, one vote can make the difference.” Nancy Nichols, President, Democratic Club of Smith County

The Democratic Club of Smith County will host their October General Meeting Tuesday, preparing for their “Week of Action.” People can learn about actions to take all week to make their voice heard this election, to help get out the vote, and get democratic candidates elected. They ask that attendees wear their Democratic gear for a chance to win “…an awesome prize.”

The Republican party will also host a block walking event on Halloween. People can meet at the Republican Party headquarters, 3923 S. Broadway, at 9 a.m. They will also host their final Tyler for Trump Flag run Sunday, November 1st at the Historic Aviation Museum. The event will take begin at 2 p.m.