PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Election Day for the runoff race for Palestine mayor will be held on June 24 at Palestine City Hall.

Krissy Clark and Mitchell Jordan are on the ballot for Palestine mayor. Early voting starts on June 12 through June 20 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on June 13, 15 and 20, there are extended hours of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Registered voters are encouraged to vote during early voting or on Election Day on June 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at City Hall at 504 N. Queen St.

On May 6, Clark came out with 288 votes, or 48% of votes, while Jordan had 234, or 38.74% of votes. Joe Baxter and Mike Ezzell also ran, coming up with less than 100 votes each.