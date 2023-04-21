OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – Pewitt CISD has called for a $17,000,000 bond to fund a new elementary school, walkway, parking and more.

If the bond is passed in May, the new elementary school building would replace the current Pewitt Elementary School building which is 73 years old, according to the district.

“We look forward to replacing a 73 year old building that has served us well. Pewitt Elementary has been a wonderful place to educate our students. We are thankful that we’ve been able to continue to use the space for 70 plus years,” added Melissa Reid, Pewitt CISD Superintendent.

The district said that the proposed bond will be funded by a approximately 26 cent tax increase for homeowners.

On top of founding a new elementary school, the bond will:

Keep the school’s existing gym

Create a new covered walkway that connects to the gym

Build a new pick up and drop off area

Construct new security gates and fence for employee parking

Purchase new school buses

Here’s the proposition that will appear on the ballot in May:

“The issuance of $17,000,000 of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest of the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.”

To find out more about the proposed bond, visit Pewitt CISD’s Bond 2023 webpage.