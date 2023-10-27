LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pine Tree ISD is asking voters to pass a proposed $55 million bond on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

The proposed bond would fund the following projects throughout the district:

Parkway Elementary School additions and renovations

Birch Elementary School renovations to: Paint Flooring Doors and hardware Graphic devices

Pine Tree Junior High School additions and renovations including: Roof replacement Replacing translucent panels Widening and and brightening the east corridor If possible, repainting the space frame Brightening lobby spaces with color Relocating the Weight Room to Athletics, renovating the existing space Renovation of toilets and Locker Room shower/toilet areas

Pine Tree High School addition of Career and Technical Education Facility and renovations including: Upgrading the 100, 200 and 300 corridors hollow metal frames and hardware removing lockers/bench seating flooring (selected by POTTER/implemented by PTISD) acoustic/graphic devices lighting upgrades Storefront, hardware and security upgrades various locations New circulation desk and finishes in Library Painting the old gymnasium and replacing flooring at the mezzanine

New Pine Tree High School Baseball Facility

The school board called for the bond election at their meeting on Aug. 14. To learn more about their projects visit the Pine Tree ISD Bond 2023 website online.