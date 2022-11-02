WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Winona ISD 2022 bond is on the November ballot and includes three propositions totaling $23.5 million.

The plans include renovations to multiple campuses and the Wildcat Stadium, with an estimated tax impact of a $4.32 per month increase or $143,729 average home value. There will be no tax increase for those who have applied for and received the Age 65 Freeze.

If passed, the three propositions will fund the following:

Proposition A: $13.4 million, renovations to Winona Elementary and cafeterias

Construction of additional classrooms at Winona Elementary

Renovations to Winona Elementary and Winona Middle School cafeteria

Renovations to elementary, middle school kitchen

Renovations to elementary classrooms

Safety upgrades to elementary playground area

Proposition B: $6.5 million, improvements to Wildcat Stadium

Home and visitor bleacher additions

Synthetic field turf playing surface

Prefabricated press box

Home concessions with restrooms

LED stadium lighting

Proposition C: $3.6 million, game day field house for Wildcat Stadium

Home and visitor locker rooms

Training room and showers

Home and visitor coaches and officials area

All three propositions are featured on the ballot, and early voting ends Nov. 4 ahead of election day on Nov. 8.