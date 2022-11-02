WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Winona ISD 2022 bond is on the November ballot and includes three propositions totaling $23.5 million.
The plans include renovations to multiple campuses and the Wildcat Stadium, with an estimated tax impact of a $4.32 per month increase or $143,729 average home value. There will be no tax increase for those who have applied for and received the Age 65 Freeze.
If passed, the three propositions will fund the following:
Proposition A: $13.4 million, renovations to Winona Elementary and cafeterias
- Construction of additional classrooms at Winona Elementary
- Renovations to Winona Elementary and Winona Middle School cafeteria
- Renovations to elementary, middle school kitchen
- Renovations to elementary classrooms
- Safety upgrades to elementary playground area
Proposition B: $6.5 million, improvements to Wildcat Stadium
- Home and visitor bleacher additions
- Synthetic field turf playing surface
- Prefabricated press box
- Home concessions with restrooms
- LED stadium lighting
Proposition C: $3.6 million, game day field house for Wildcat Stadium
- Home and visitor locker rooms
- Training room and showers
- Home and visitor coaches and officials area
All three propositions are featured on the ballot, and early voting ends Nov. 4 ahead of election day on Nov. 8.