SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At an event on Thursday, Ralph Caraway Jr. announced he is running to be elected as the Constable for Precinct 1 in Smith County, a position he was appointed to in 2022.

Caraway was appointed to replace former constable Curtis Traylor-Harris who was awaiting a trial where he was eventually found guilty of theft and sentenced to probation back in 2022.

Now, Caraway is asking to the Smith County voters to elect him for the first time. Caraway previously worked with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office as an investigator and with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.

He graduated from John Tyler High School, now known as Tyler High School, in 2001 and got his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology from Jarvis Christian College in 2005. Currently, Caraway is pursuing a Master of Divinity degree from Liberty University, according to his Facebook.