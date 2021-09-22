Rep. Chris Paddie announces he will not seek reelection in 2022

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – State Rep. Chris Paddie announced Wednesday morning that he will not be seeking reelection to House District 9 in 2022.

Paddie wrote in a statement that he “loves and respects the Texas House and will certainly miss serving with so many great people who have become like family to me.”

His district included Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Sabine and Shelby counties. He said that serving “for the people of East Texas has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“There are far too many people to thank, but I have to express my gratitude to my wife, Brooke, and our boys, Topher and Noah, for their unwavering support. They have sacrificed so much over the last ten years and it’s time for me to focus on what’s best for them and our future.” State Rep. Chris Paddie

Paddie was the main House lawmaker behind The William Thomas Heath Power Line Safety Act, a piece of legislation passed in 2019 after three East Texas boys were killed when the 30-foot metal mast of their boat passed under a low-hanging power line on Lake O’ The Pines.

The 12,000-volt line arched and sent a sharp jolt through the metal mast, killing Will Brannon, 17, Heath Faucheux, 16, and Thomas Larry, 11.

More recently, Paddie was censured by the Harrison County Republican Party last week, where Marshall is the county seat.

Paddie released a statement to the Marshall News Messenger calling it “misinformed” and “in contrast to the almost 80 percent of Harrison County Republican voters who supported me in the last primary.”