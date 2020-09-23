Rep. Louie Gohmert to attend October Gregg County GOP fundraiser

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Congressman Louie Gohmert will be attending a Gregg County Republican Party fundraiser in early October.

An announcement by the party states the dinner will be held Friday, October 9 with dinner being served from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are set at $250 per person and attendance will be limited to 75 people.

Gohmert will “speak on ways to support [the] local GOP through outreach and grass root efforts.” There will also be a small cocktail party from 6-7 p.m. where attendees can speak to Gohmert directly.

Tickets for the cocktail party are also $250 per person and only 25 people will be permitted.

The fundraiser will be held at The Summit Club and attendees must RSVP by September 25.