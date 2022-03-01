TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas State House Rep. Matt Schaefer, who Texas Tribune ranked as the most conservative member of the lower chamber, cruised to re-nomination Tuesday night in the largely GOP district.

He fought off a small primary challenge from Charles Turner, a retired teacher and school bus driver. Schaefer won with 89% of the vote.

Schaefer is the Vice President of the Texas House Freedom Caucus and earned a signature win last year when his controversial “Constitutional Carry” bill was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

House Bill 1927 removed the licensing requirement for Texans to carry firearms if they are 21 or older “and not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from possessing the firearm.”

Supporters note it would allow responsible gun-owners access to firearms after costs to secure a license are removed.

“Very frequently, people of lesser means are more directly affected by such restrictions, because they may or may not have the means to apply for a license to carry a handgun,” Rick Briscoe, legislative director for Open Carry Texas, said in an interview earlier this year.

Opponents argue the bill would remove safeguards like background checks and training currently required when Texans seek to obtain a license to carry.

“Current law in Texas is to carry a handgun in public, a person has to have a license to carry, and that means you have to get a background check, you have to have classroom or virtual training about safety and gun laws and you have to demonstrate a level of live fire shooting proficiency in front of a license to carry instructors,” Gyl Switzer, director of Texas Gun Sense, said in a press conference.

Schaefer was one of the loudest critics of Abbott’s right flank for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Schaefer filed two bills that would have stripped Abbott’s authority to create a mask mandate in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year and take away criminal penalties for violating orders created under disaster declarations.

Schaefer said that a governor “can’t create a crime [and] also enforce the crime. That violates separation of powers. No one person should ever have that power.”

Neither of the two bills ever made it out of committee after being filed during the regular legislative session.