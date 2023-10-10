LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Republican Rep. Trent Ashby has announced his intention to run for reelection for Texas House District 9.

He was first sworn in to the Texas House in January 2013 and represents Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Trinity and Tyler counties. His seat will be up for election in 2024.

“I am honored to represent the people and communities of Deep East Texas, by protecting and promoting the rural values and strong conservative principles that we hold dear,” Ashby said in his reelection announcement.

His website lists his top political priorities as the following:

Fiscal responsibility and no new taxes

Defend the 2nd Amendment

Support an unborn child’s right to life

Protect Texas borders

Protect property and water rights

Tort and judicial reform

Make education a top priority

“During the 88th Legislative Session, we achieved tremendous victories like the largest property tax cut in history and historic investments in border security, school safety, election integrity, economic development, infrastructure and so much more,” Ashby said. “I’m eager to build on these successes and ensure our rural family values continue to drive Texas forward.”

In the Texas House, he serves on the Educational Opportunity and Enrichment, Select Committee and the Transportation Committee. He is also the Chair of the Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee.