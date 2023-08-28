CANTON, Texas (KETK) — A Republican debate was held in Van Zandt County for District 2 in the Texas house.

The candidates that attended each laid out what they hope to accomplish if elected come November.

“What I see going on in Austin right now is not reflective of the greatness of Texas,” said Brent Money, who is running for House District 2.

On Monday night, voters in Canton got a chance to meet and listen to the candidates who are vying for the District 2 seat in the special election.

The debate was held at the Texas Farm Bureau Building.

Money said participating in debates is critical if you want to get the attention of voters.

“I think anytime you have the opportunity to stand in front of voters and explain what you believe and why you believe it and explain what you can do for the district,” said Money. “It’s very important.”

Money, along with Krista Schild and Doug Roszhart, took the time to lay out what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Roszhart said one of the main areas he wants to focus on is protecting the southern border as well as safety.

“We need to get some legislation passed to help protect the border, “said Roszhart. “Protect our elections. My background is in defense contracting, so everything associated with security.”

Schild said she’s putting her faith above anything else to help get Austin back on track.

“I have introduced myself as a candidate that is a faith-based constitutionalist and not just another Republican because we’ve seen all too many times down in Austin that a lot of those folks are way left of center,” said Schild.

Topics at the debate included border security and election integrity.

The other two Republican candidates along with Neal Barker, Heath Hyde and Jill Dutton did not attend the debate.

Dutton chose not to participate and Hyde who is a lawyer had to be in court in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

So far, the race includes six Republicans and one Democrat, Kristen Washington. The filing deadline to be in the race is next week on September 6. A special election will be held on Nov. 7, 2023. The seat has been vacant since May 8, 2023, after Bryan Slaton resigned following a committee finding that he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a staff member.