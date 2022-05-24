TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Early elections for runoffs saw 3,058 republicans and 721 democrats for a total of 3,779 voters.

The Smith County election office says they have seen a total of 3,951 voters so far for Election Day, making for a great runoff voter turn out.

“A lot of people think oh it’s the primaries and then oh it’s the runoff and they don’t realize that’s when for example the democrats are picking the Lieutenant governor, who’s going to run in the general election for lieutenant governor, for attorney general. This is a big deal,” said Nancy Nichols, electioneer.

Nancy Nichols says making sure East Texans know the importance of voting will help more people come out. They have seen an increase of younger people, but not as many as they hoped for.