SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine ISD will hold a $32 million bond election on May 6.

Projects covered by the bond will include a comprehensive new high school with multipurpose education facility for fine arts and athletics, as well as safety and security upgrades at San Augustine Elementary.

For the high school project, SAISD lists the following details:

Capacity of students – 251

~40% larger classrooms and labs

New safety and security features

Multi-purpose fine arts and athletic facility

For renovations to SA Elementary, SAISD lists the following interior and exterior projects:

Window coverup (two sections of windows) facing E. Columbus Street

New aluminum canopy at parent drop off/pick up lane

Rework current parent drop off/ pick up lane at E. Columbus Street

New artificial turf surface and shade sails covering at current playgrounds

New 8’ tall R-panel security fencing around current playgrounds along E. Main Street

New interior wall paint finish

New storefront main entrances

New hollow metal doors and frames

New flooring in corridors

New ceilings

Gym interior and exterior updates

SAISD’s bond information website states that there will be a zero tax rate increase, with the SAISD tax rate remaining at $1.27.

If approved, construction on the high school would start in early 2024 and renovations at the elementary school could start in summer 2023.