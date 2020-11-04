Schaefer cruises to re-election after first Democratic challenge in decades

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Republican State Representative Matt Schaeffer won a fifth term to the Texas State House with ease Tuesday night, defeating a historic challenge from Democratic newcomer Julie Gobble. AP called the race just before 8:30 p.m.

Schaefer, a staunch defender of gun rights and frequent critic of Gov. Abbott’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, will head back to Austin for the 2021 legislative session. He is currently the Vice President of the House Freedom Caucus and has represented District 6 for the past eight years.

Back in 2019, Schaefer made national headlines following his response to a mass shooting in Texas. He fiercely came out against numerous gun control measures, including universal background checks, “red flag” laws, AR-15 bans, and limits on high capacity magazines. He also wrote Texans should pray instead.

What can we do? YES to praying for victims. YES to praying for protection. YES to praying that God would transform the hearts of people with evil intent. YES to fathers not leaving their wives and children. YES to discipline in the homes. 4/6 — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) September 1, 2019

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Schaefer has criticized Abbott for overreaching in imposing restrictions. He insisted that local leaders were capable of making decisions for their communities without the help of the Texas Congress.

Gobble was the first Democratic challenger for District 6 on the ballot in two decades. Shaeffer’s first-ever challenge for the seat was back in 2018 when he won over Independent Neal Katz by nearly 50 points.

She is a full-time student as well as the Internal Communications Coordinator for the World Resources Institute. Gobble ran on a platform that no district should be overlooked by the state party as well as improving healthcare for rural East Texans.

In a letter to Schaefer earlier this year, she challenged him to debates but received no reply.

The 87th legislative session begins January 12 and runs through May 31.