VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz made a visit to Van Zandt County Friday morning to show his support for candidate Brent Money.

Money is facing Jill Dutton to represent House District 2 in the Texas Legislature.

“It is great to be with you at a time when the whole country is messed up,” said Cruz.

While this senator coming to this rural area was exciting for some, for others, it meant something much deeper.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and it is a big honor to have him come,” said resident of Van Zandt County Kody Thompson.

About 317 residents and Brent Money supporters heard from Cruz about both local and national issues.

“This isn’t a battle between right and left. This is a battle between sane and crazy,” Cruz said.

Other speakers expressed their thoughts, including State Sen. Bob Hall and Rep. Brian Harrison.

“If we are going to save the great state of Texas, it is not going to come from the top down and the liberal special interest in Austin, Texas. It’s going to come from the grassroots activists like those of you in this room,” said Harrison.

In the majority of these speeches, one topic that dominated the conversation was school choice.

“I’ve got to say, as you see other states leading on school choice, I am embarrassed that Texas is not yet,” said Cruz.

Resident Kody Thompson says this issue is what brought him to spend his Friday morning at this campaign, along with his support for Money.

“We actually homeschool our kids. Having a parent that retired from the public schools and having a sister-in-law that works for public schools and knowing where the public schools are going, I want to protect my kids from the choices that the politics are bringing into the school, such as the things that they brought to our attention today – the pornography, the sexual abuse in the school, all that stuff people don’t know about,” said Thompson.

Thompson says this event alone has left him in awe, and he believes a change will come soon.

School choice is also what Money says he will focus on if elected.

“School districts do a great job, but if they aren’t doing a great job for your kids, then you need to have the ability to take them somewhere else that better fits their needs,” Money said.

He added that Ted Cruz coming to support that effort means the world.

“And it should mean a lot to the people of this district that he would take his time to come to a rural area and speak to a bunch of people who support him a lot,” Money explained.

During November’s special election, Money finished with 32% of the vote.

His opponent, Jill Dutton, had 25%.

Dutton will hold a meet and greet Monday evening in Van.