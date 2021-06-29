Sen. Robert Nichols announces bid for reelection

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville announced that he will seek re-election to the Texas Senate.

Nichols currently serves Senate District 3, which comprises 19 counties, covering much of East Texas. He has served there since 2007.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as a representative of East Texas and our values in the Senate,” said Senator Nichols. “It’s my hope that the people of SD-3 will allow me to continue to serve them and their interests in the Legislature.”

His current term is set to end in 2022. Nichols serves on many committees, including the Criminal Justice Committee, Finance Committee and the Local Government Committee. He is also vice chair of the Business & Commerce Committee and chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.

Before his election to the senate, Nichols had a seat on the Jacksonville City Council and became mayor of Jacksonville. He was appointed by Gov. Bush and Gov. Rick Perry to serve as TxDOT commissioner.