TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Conservative small business owner and rancher J. Scott Herod announced on Thursday he was filed to run for Smith County Commissioner Precinct 3, which is currently represented by Commissioner Terry Phillips, in the 2024 election.

“Living and ranching in Precinct 3, I know the needs of my community ranging from land and utilities to its commerce. I welcome the opportunity to serve the great people who live and work in this area,” Herod said in a release. “As our county population continues to grow, I want to make sure effective and productive planning as well as conservative governing stays at the forefront of decision making and leadership.”

Herod owns Cut Beef near Chapel Hill where he ranches cattle and sells pasture raised, grain fed beef to individuals and restaurants across the country. He is a graduate of Chapel Hill High School and Texas A&M University.

“Having worked in an array of occupations including sales, corporate banking, business ownership and ranching, I have learned what it takes to understand and work with a diverse range of people. I know how to listen, how to learn, and how to make level-headed decisions. I want to bring a fresh approach to the leadership of Precinct 3,” Herod said.

The position has been held since 2009 by Commissioner Terry Phillips. As of Thursday, he has not announced his plans for the upcoming election. Precinct 3 is the largest in Smith County, and includes Lindale, Winona, a portion of Overton, Tyler and Hideaway.