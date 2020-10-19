Smith County Commissioner Jeff Warr joins the over 24,700 residents who voted

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tomorrow will be a week since early voting started and so far more than 24,700 residents, as of this writing, have voted.

Early voting continues this week all week with the following times:

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Early voting for the week of October 26-30 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can cast ballots at the following early voting locations:

The Hub in Tyler

Noonday Community Center

TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse

Kinzie Community Center in Lindale

WorkHub in Tyler

Heritage Building in Tyler

Chapel Hill Fire Department

For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.