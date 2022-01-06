Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran raises more than $340,000 in first month of congressional campaign

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Thursday that his congressional campaign raised $343,821 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In a press release from his campaign, Moran touted his accomplishments as Smith County Judge, citing his record of “cutting taxes, protecting personal liberty, and supporting law enforcement.” He also cited his status as a small business owner of a solo practitioner law firm, as well as a staffing agency that he said has put hundreds of East Texans to work.

“Our message of my proven conservative record and desire to fight for East Texas values in Washington D.C. has truly resonated across the district. I am humbled by the support we have received and look forward to continuing visits throughout Congressional District 1, learning more about what is important to East Texans and sharing my plan to stop out-of-control government spending, protect our border, and stand strong for personal liberty. I know that each dollar donated is the result of hard work and sacrifice, which makes it even more meaningful that supporters across the district are choosing to invest in my campaign.” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

Moran will be participating in a forum that will feature all four Republican candidates for Congressional District 1 on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Holiday Inn at 5701 South Broadway in Tyler. All are welcome to attend. Early voting for the Republican primary begins Feb. 14.

More details about Judge Moran’s campaign for Congress can be found on his website.