Smith County parties vying for voters with two days left of early voting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Both the Republican and Democratic parties here in East Texas will host several events Friday through the weekend to encourage people to cast their ballot.

Come on down to The Hub on 305 E Ferguson St. to meet with Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Justice candidate Elizabeth Frizzell. She will be greeting voters Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Frizzell will head over to the Heritage Building at 2:30 p.m.

The Democratic Club will also hold their Ghouls to the Polls event with tomorrow being the last day of early voting and the day before Halloween. They’re encouraging residents to head to an early voting location and VOTE! Post pictures of yourself on the way to or from voting and be featured on their Facebook page.

The Republican Party will host a block walking event on Halloween. People can meet at the Republican Party headquarters, 3923 S. Broadway, at 9 a.m. They will also host their final Tyler for Trump Flag run Sunday, November 1st at the Historic Aviation Museum. The event will take place at 2 p.m.